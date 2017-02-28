Os Óscares, tim-tim por tim-tim

Melhor filme: “Moonlight”
Melhor realizador: Damien Chazelle, “La La Land – Melodia de Amor”
Melhor actor: Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the sea”
Melhor actriz: Emma Stone, “La La Land – Melodia de Amor”
Melhor actor secundário: Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”
Melhor actriz secundária: Viola Davis, “Vedações”
Melhor filme de animação: “Zootrópolis” (Byron Howard, Rich Moore e Clark Spencer)
Melhor argumento original: “Manchester by the sea” (Kenneth Lonergan)
Melhor argumento adaptado: “Moonlight” (Barry Jenkins)
Melhor filme estrangeiro: “O Vendedor” (Asghar Farhadi, Irão)
Melhor desenho de produção: “La La Land – Melodia de Amor” (David Wasco e Sandy Reynolds-Wasco)
Melhor fotografia: “La La Land – Melodia de Amor” (Linus Sandgren)
Melhor guarda-roupa: “Monstros Fantásticos e Onde Encontrá-los” (Colleen Atwood)
Melhor montagem: “O Herói de Hacksaw Ridge” (John Gilbert)
Melhores efeitos visuais: “O Livro da Selva” (Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones e Dan Lemmon)
Melhor caracterização: “Esquadrão Suicida” (Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini e Christopher Nelson)
Melhor montagem de som: “O Primeiro Encontro” (Sylvain Bellemare)
Melhor mistura de som: “O Herói de Hacksaw Ridge” (Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie e Peter Grace)
Melhor banda sonora: “La La Land – Melodia de Amor” (Justin Hurwitz)
Melhor canção original: “City of Stars” (Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek e Justin Paul, “La La Land – Melodia de Amor”)
Melhor documentário: “O.J. Made in America” (Ezra Edelman e Caroline Waterlow)
Melhor documentário em curta-metragem: “The White Helmets” (Orlando von Einsiedel e Joanna Natasegara)
Melhor curta-metragem: “Sing” (Kristof Deák e Anna Udvardy)
Melhor curta-metragem de animação: “Piper” (Alan Barillaro e Marc Sondheimer)