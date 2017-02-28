27 mins ago 28 de Fevereiro de 2017Ponto Final

Os Óscares, tim-tim por tim-tim

academy_award_trophy

Melhor filme: “Moonlight”

 

Melhor realizador: Damien Chazelle, “La La Land – Melodia de Amor”

 

Melhor actor: Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the sea”

 

Melhor actriz: Emma Stone, “La La Land – Melodia de Amor”

 

Melhor actor secundário: Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

 

Melhor actriz secundária: Viola Davis, “Vedações”

 

Melhor filme de animação: “Zootrópolis” (Byron Howard, Rich Moore e Clark Spencer)

 

Melhor argumento original: “Manchester by the sea” (Kenneth Lonergan)

 

Melhor argumento adaptado: “Moonlight” (Barry Jenkins)

 

Melhor filme estrangeiro: “O Vendedor” (Asghar Farhadi, Irão)

 

Melhor desenho de produção: “La La Land – Melodia de Amor” (David Wasco e Sandy Reynolds-Wasco)

 

Melhor fotografia: “La La Land – Melodia de Amor” (Linus Sandgren)

 

Melhor guarda-roupa: “Monstros Fantásticos e Onde Encontrá-los” (Colleen Atwood)

 

Melhor montagem: “O Herói de Hacksaw Ridge” (John Gilbert)

 

Melhores efeitos visuais: “O Livro da Selva” (Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones e Dan Lemmon)

 

Melhor caracterização: “Esquadrão Suicida” (Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini e Christopher Nelson)

 

Melhor montagem de som: “O Primeiro Encontro” (Sylvain Bellemare)

 

Melhor mistura de som: “O Herói de Hacksaw Ridge” (Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie e Peter Grace)

 

Melhor banda sonora: “La La Land – Melodia de Amor” (Justin Hurwitz)

 

Melhor canção original: “City of Stars” (Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek e Justin Paul, “La La Land – Melodia de Amor”)

 

Melhor documentário: “O.J. Made in America” (Ezra Edelman e Caroline Waterlow)

 

Melhor documentário em curta-metragem: “The White Helmets” (Orlando von Einsiedel e Joanna Natasegara)

 

Melhor curta-metragem: “Sing” (Kristof Deák e Anna Udvardy)

 

Melhor curta-metragem de animação: “Piper” (Alan Barillaro e Marc Sondheimer)

 

 

